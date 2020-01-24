After Ishita, what role would you like to see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in?

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Much to fans' dismay, the show has come to an end after completing over 1800 episodes.

The show started off with a drama about Raman and Ishita, who love each other, face several issues in their relationship as they try to overcome the obstacles life throws at them and hope to strengthen their bond. The lead characters were played by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, but as the show started progressing, all the characters came into light with parallel tracks running on them. Clearly, there was not one member of the cast who could claim that the character role he played was not important or did not contribute to the storyline.

As the show came to an end, the maker launched Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Along with this, Divyanka also made her digital debut with Cold Lassi Chicken Masala where she played a unique role unlike what people saw her on television over the years.

And now that she is on a sabbatical until her next, below is list of roles we would like her to experiment with!

Divyanka would make for a complete entertainment package enacting the role of an obsessive lover. She looks cute and we would like to see her break her positive image with a grey shade. Also, she would make for a perfect diet cookery show host for she could impart tips on weight loss. Fashion role model would be our choice as she is tall, pretty and has an exquisite taste in fashion.

Which role would you like to see Divyanka essay?