After Ishqbaaaz, Mansi Srivastava REPEATS history on the sets of Vidya

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz was one of the most popular drama series of Star Plus, which had a run of almost three years. The show entertained the viewers and also gave some amazing onscreen jodis of the Telly world. Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh, and Leenesh Mattoo-Mansi Srivastava's fresh pairing worked wonders for the show.

One of the highlights was the bond that actors shared with each other and the off-screen fun that they had. Mansi was often spotted making funny videos on the sets of Ishqbaaz along with co-actress Shrenu Parikh and Surbhi Chandna.

Well, looks like, Mansi has followed the trend and history of Ishqbaaaz to her current show Vidya. Even on the sets of Vidya, Mansi have convinced actors especially Kuwar Vikrant Singh to be a part of his crazy and funny TikTok videos.

Have a look at these funny videos made by Mansi:

Needless to say, these videos can bring a smile on many faces.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.