After Jackie Chan, Bret Lee, it's going to be Rema on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song 'Calm Down' will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Rema on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song 'Calm Down' will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The shoot of the same will take place on Thursday with the show's host Kapil Sharma. It is the only Indian TV show, where Rema is appearing on while touring in India.

He is the first international guest to come this season. In past there have been international guests Jackie Chan and Bret Lee who have appeared on the show

Born as Divine Ikubor, Rema is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single 'Calm Down', the remix of which, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the US Afrobeats Songs for a record-setting 35 weeks.

It was in 2021, the 23-year-old music sensation announced he will be calling his sound 'Afrorave', a subgenre of Afrobeats with influences of Arabian and Indian music which has led to him having one of the strongest fan bases in the country known as 'Ravers'.

In an interview to IANS, Rema had shared that he wants to collaborate with Indian artistes such as the Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and popular rapper Badshah.

Rema told IANS: "I look forward to collaborating with Badshah and A.R. Rahman. These are my two favourites right now but yes, I would love to explore some new opportunities here."

SOURCE-IANS

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Kundali Bhagya: Brave! Audience to witness a major showdown between the goons and Rajveer, Palki to be saved
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is known for it’s previous leads Shakti...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba to make her own identity in the Brar Family
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wonderful! Shivendra gives a sweet surprise to Surilii, asks for something special
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action
MUMBAI :The trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' was unveiled recently, and Tom Cruise is back to...
