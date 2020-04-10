After Jay Bhanushali takes a dig at Paras and Mahira’s food donation video, Mahira REACTS

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are popular TV actors. They have worked in several soaps, but their popularity escalated after they participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Post Bigg Boss, the two even collaborated for a music video which touched the hearts of audience. However, they are presently making headlines for their charity work. They recently shared videos of them stepping out with their masks and gloves on to donate food to the underprivileged. The two were seen distributing essential food packages to the needy, and while Pahira fans appreciated their contribution in helping the needy, many called it a PR stunt. In fact, Jay Bhanushali also took a sly dig at Paras and Mahira’s video, saying that distributing food has become a PR stunt for many actors. Now, Mahira Sharma has responded, saying that their motive was only to help the needy and that she has no words for those calling it a publicity stunt.

Jay Bhanushali had tweeted, “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst.” Now, in an interview with India Forums, Mahira said, “Our only motive was to motivate other people to help the ones in need. I have no words for people who are considering this as a publicity stunt. Paras and I need no publicity after coming out of Bigg Boss house.”