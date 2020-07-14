After Karan Patel, Erica Fernandes tests NEGATIVE for Coronavirus

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Parth Samthaan was tested positive for coronavirus.

The entire shoot at Klick Nixon studios was stalled. According to our sources, along with Kasautii, three other shows of Balaji Telefilms namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya’s shooting was stopped and the cast and crew were immediately sent home.

Also, Karan Patel was tested negative for covid-19.

Well, since Erica was shooting with Parth too, she too took the test and media reports suggest that Erica too has tested negative for the virus.

We hear that the shooting is not expected to resume for the next few days keeping in mind the cast and crew’s safety.

