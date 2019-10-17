News

After Karan Singh Grover, Sonyaa Ayodhya to exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most popular television serials. With its gripping tale and performance of the cast, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. However, fans were in huge shock when it was announced that Karan Singh Grover was quitting the show. Now, according to the reports, another actor is quitting the show.

Report has it that Sonyaa Ayodhya, who plays Tanvi and has a major crush on Mr Bajaj and stays in his house as Rishabh’s (Karan Singh Grover) aunt treats her like her own daughter, is making an exit from the show.

A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com, "After Karan's exit, his on-screen family is also going to say goodbye to the show as well because without him there is not much to explore around them and hence Sonyaa's character may also end soon.”

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Sonyaa Ayodhya, exit, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Screening of ALTBalaji's Fittrat

Screening of ALTBalaji's Fittrat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days