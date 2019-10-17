After Karan Singh Grover, Sonyaa Ayodhya to exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most popular television serials. With its gripping tale and performance of the cast, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. However, fans were in huge shock when it was announced that Karan Singh Grover was quitting the show. Now, according to the reports, another actor is quitting the show.

Report has it that Sonyaa Ayodhya, who plays Tanvi and has a major crush on Mr Bajaj and stays in his house as Rishabh’s (Karan Singh Grover) aunt treats her like her own daughter, is making an exit from the show.

A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com, "After Karan's exit, his on-screen family is also going to say goodbye to the show as well because without him there is not much to explore around them and hence Sonyaa's character may also end soon.”