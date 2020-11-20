After Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes to join hands for New Year's celebration event on Star Plus?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with another exciting and exclusive update about the upcoming special event presented by Star Plus.

Star Plus had previously hosted a show during the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the channel is now set to host yet another show for the New Year’s Eve.

As per our sources, the channel will have a special episode to celebrate the New Year’s Eve titled Welcome 2021. The show will witness many well-known faces from the showbiz world who will be entertaining the viewers with various dance and comedy. The theme of the event will be collaborating the old with the new.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh to perform for Star Plus’ New Year Celebration event?

Well, TellyChakkar has learnt that Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes will be a part of the celebration. The popular Kasauti Zindagi Kay jodi will be spreading the magic of their chemistry with the scintillating performance.

Parth and Erica have been a part of many popular TV shows and the viewers will get to see the glimpses of the same in their performance. The duo will set the stage on fire with their mesmerising performance.

It will be a complete delight to see Parica AKA Parth and Erica after Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Are you excited for Star Plus’ special event Welcome 2021?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernades virtual camaraderie added a punch to the former's charismatic exhibit through his latest IG pic, Read