After Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra reveals what his mom thinks about her

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are constantly in the news for various reasons. The duo was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and eventually developed a great bonding. Paras and Mahira were inseparable in the show which raised several eyebrows as Paras was dating Akansha Puri.

And now, even after the show is over, the duo is in touch and often keeps hanging out with each other. Everyone thought that something is brewing between them, however, both have revealed that they are just good friends.

Earlier, Mahira had revealed how her family feels about Paras and said that her entire family is very fond of Paras including her parents. They simply loved him as a contestant as well.

And now, Paras has something to say about how his family feels about Mahira.

Paras said that his mom loves Mahira and she even talks to her these days. In fact, they both even met before the lockdown and she is really fond of Mahira.

Furthermore, Paras said that things were communicated to his mother in a wrong way and that's why she reacted very different when she came in the Bigg Boss house.

However, now things are fine between them.

Well, both Paras and Mahira's family have the same views about them and their friendship.

