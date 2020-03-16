After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala

'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and posting pictures with mangalsutra and sindoor.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 21:22
Imlie: Finally! Cheeni gets saved by Aryan and Imlie, an emotional moment ahead for AryLie

MUMBAI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and posting pictures with mangalsutra and sindoor.

Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to ask for justice in the cases of Sonali Phogat, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the video she talks about joining Ramdas Athawale's political party in 2020 and seeking justice as an actor and politician for the artist fraternity in India. She says that in our society, married woman are seen with respect and this is one of the reasons why she got married to herself.

Kanishka said: "Even if I am not in India, if anything wrong is happening, especially in our entertainment industry, it is my responsibility to raise my voice."

"I came to know from my friends and social media that Sonali Phogat, who was a politician, Tik Tok star and also participated In 'Bigg Boss' has been raped and murdered by someone. I am really hurt and pray for the peace of her soul. But this is the reason I have taken this step because these kind of men, who are very close many times harms you and in fact can murder you."

The actress continued: "That is why I wore mangalsutra and applied sindoor because people look with respect to married woman. I have done this for my security but still there is no guarantee."

"In fact, recently, Sidhu Moosewala was killed and I ask Indian government why there are not strict laws like in other countries which generate fear in the eyes of criminals? Why life of artiste is not secure in our country? Why are people not raising their voice."

"We have seen in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput just before this. We all know he cannot commit suicide as he was a very motivated person. I seek justice for all three artist-Sonali Phogat, Sidhu Moosewala and Sushant Singh Rajput."

Kanishka is known for her roles in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' and many more.

SOURCE-IANS

Pavitra Rishta Kanishka Soni Sonali Phogat Sidhu Moosewala Sushant Singh Rajput Diya Aur Baati Hum Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 21:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars make it a point not to promote each other's films, but South Indian stars are used to giving...
After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala
MUMBAI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and...
The biggest stars are most humble and grounded: Zayn Ibad Khan
MUMBAI : Even as for many years there has been a discussion on the difference between an actor and a star, 'Aashiqana'...
Working with Pankaj Tripathi is like being in acting school: Khushboo Atre
MUMBAI : Actress Khushboo Atre, who plays the wife of Pankaj Tripathi's character Madhav Mishra in the web series '...
All in jest! Vijay says Ananya believes in mermaids; she gives it back to him
MUMBAI : Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reveals how his "Liger" co-star Ananya Panday believes in the existence of...
2 shows, 2 opposite characters: Adish Vaidya's split TV personality
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss Marathi 3' fame Adish Vaidya, talks about working in two shows simultaneously including 'Saavi Ki...
Recent Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
Latest Video