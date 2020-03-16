After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and posting pictures with mangalsutra and sindoor.

Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to ask for justice in the cases of Sonali Phogat, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the video she talks about joining Ramdas Athawale's political party in 2020 and seeking justice as an actor and politician for the artist fraternity in India. She says that in our society, married woman are seen with respect and this is one of the reasons why she got married to herself.

Kanishka said: "Even if I am not in India, if anything wrong is happening, especially in our entertainment industry, it is my responsibility to raise my voice."

"I came to know from my friends and social media that Sonali Phogat, who was a politician, Tik Tok star and also participated In 'Bigg Boss' has been raped and murdered by someone. I am really hurt and pray for the peace of her soul. But this is the reason I have taken this step because these kind of men, who are very close many times harms you and in fact can murder you."

The actress continued: "That is why I wore mangalsutra and applied sindoor because people look with respect to married woman. I have done this for my security but still there is no guarantee."

"In fact, recently, Sidhu Moosewala was killed and I ask Indian government why there are not strict laws like in other countries which generate fear in the eyes of criminals? Why life of artiste is not secure in our country? Why are people not raising their voice."

"We have seen in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput just before this. We all know he cannot commit suicide as he was a very motivated person. I seek justice for all three artist-Sonali Phogat, Sidhu Moosewala and Sushant Singh Rajput."

Kanishka is known for her roles in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' and many more.

SOURCE-IANS