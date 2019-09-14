News

After Mohit Raina rejects, Milind Somanto make his first TV debut as Lord Shiva

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has been strengthening its hold in creating mythological shows for a long time, with shows like 'Devon KeDev… Mahadev' and more recently 'RadhaKrishn' crossing the ladder of success. Star Bharat to launch a new mythological show 'Jag JananiMaaVaishnodevi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki' which is going to be aired on 30th September.

According to the sources, actor Milind Soman will make his first TV debut in the incarnation of Lord Shiva on Star Bharat’s new show ‘Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi'. It is also know that actor Mohit Raina was chosen for the role of Shiva, but due to his hectic schedule, he refused to play this role. In such a situation, this character will be essayed by MilindSoman.

Milind Soman is going to be seen on TV for the first time in a godlily avatar. He has not played such a character before, so he is very keen to know the reaction of his fans.

Milind Soman is not only known as a good actor by his fans but also a fitness promoter. He is known to spread happiness and positivity. In such a situation, it is certain that his fans will be excited to see him exploring his versatile acting skills.

