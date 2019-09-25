After RiMoRav split, Mohena Kumari starts own channel

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh is a popular television actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Keerti in the popular TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The actress recently made headlines after she along with Gaurav Wadhwa revealed their split with Rishidev. While the duo did not reveal the reason behind the split but their heartbreak is quite evident in the videos they posted since. With RiMoRav no longer in the picture, Mohena has now decided to open a new channel and guess what? She has already posted her first VLOG on it and it is everything you need to see.



Expressing her happiness over, Mohena shared the link with the caption, "Hey Vamily !My 1st Vlog is out and I would love for you’ll to watch itThe link is in my bio! Thank you for all the support and the love. I know things aren’t the same... but thank you to all who encouraged me to do this so I could at least connect with my Vamily #mohenaaddicted #vamily #mohena #vlogs." Not just her, her YRKKH co-stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi also shared the link cheering for Mohena.



