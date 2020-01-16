After Salman Khan, Himesh Reshammiya is grateful to this man, reveals on Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Indian Idol, which is a stage, known for creating musical stars and this season our contestants have already becoming everyone’s favorite. Their magical voices are already winning a lot hearts. This weekend Indian Idol season 11 would be welcoming the energetic Varun Dhawan and the charismatic Shradha Kapoor to promote their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3.This weekend the stage would create a great blend of music and dance which will make the audience have a gala weekend.

Himesh Reshammiya also revaled that Salman was the one who gave him his first chance as composer for one of the song for his movie " Pyaar kiya toh Darna Kya" but David Dhawan was the one who gave him a full fledged movie as a composer . He composed the music album of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Himesh Reshammiya said " l have always said that i am really grateful to Salman bhai for giving me a chance in his "Pyaar Kiya toh Darna Kya" . There is another man who i am really thankful is your father David Ji who trusted me for an entire music album for his movie " Dulhan Hum le Jayenge

Further in the show, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor showed their killer dance moves with Rohit Raut on the sets of Indian Idol.

