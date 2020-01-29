After seeing Harshad Arora in serious roles, here's why we are loving his light-hearted avatar in Tera Kya Hoga Alia

MUMBAI: Harshad Arora is one of the most popular faces of the small screen who is majorly known for his shows like Beintehaa and Dahleez. While the actor made his small screen debut with an episode appearance in Star Plus' action crime thriller Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek – Arjun, Harshad got his big break with Beintehaa, where he played the role of Zain Usman Abdullah.

Harshad was paired opposite Preetika Rao in the show. He played the role of a rich good looking brat, who loves to live life king size and have girlfriends. That was his way of enjoying life. Eventually, his character turns out to be a loving one.

In his second show, Dahleez, Harshad played the role of Adarsh Sinha, who is an honest IAS officer and belongs to a family of high legal stature. Again, Harshad played a serious role in the show and fans loved him for it.

Harshad then bagged a role in SuperCops vs Supervillains which was a crime detective supernatural television series, where he played the role of SuperCop Jai. Everyone loved his action-packed heroic avatar in the show.

After portraying some serious roles, Harshad experimented by playing a negative role in Mayavi Maling. He portrayed the role of Angad, the powerful and evil Prince of Mahapuram.

Well, after seeing the actor in a series of serious roles, we are seeing his other side in SAB TV's comedy-drama series, Tera Kya Hoga Alia, where he plays the role of Alok Parihar. Harshad's role is extremely different from all the previous shows he has done. The actor is shown as a sweet and loving husband in the serial. Fans are loving to see a completely different side of Harshad as an actor and that's what makes this show a must-watch. Also, his amazing chemistry with his co-star Anusha Mishra is the major highlight of the show.

What do you think about Harshad's performance in Tera Kya Hoga Alia? Tell us in the comment section.