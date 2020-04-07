News

After Siya Ke Ram, Ashish Sharma is happy that Chandragupta Maurya is back on TV

Ashish Sharma is happy to have both his shows back on TV.

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
07 Apr 2020 02:35 PM

MUMBAI: All the TV lovers out there who have been enjoying watching re-run of old serials then there is another show which is set to return from tonight.

Actor Ashish Sharma is on cloud nine as two of his shows have returned on TV. Sometime back TellyChakkar broke the news about Siya Ke Ram retuning on TV and now Ashish took to his social handle and announced about his another popular show which is Chandragupta Maurya will again be airing on TV.

Chandragupta Maurya featured Ashish Sharma in the lead role and it was launched on Imagine TV. However, this time the show will have re-run on Dangal TV at 10pm.

Ashish is proud about the choices that he made in his career and is happy to have both the shows back on TV.

Ashish has also done great work in shows like Rangrasiya, Prithvi Vallabh and film Khejdi.

Tags Ashish Sharma Siya Ke Ram Chandragupta Maurya Imagine TV Dangal TV Rangrasiya Prithvi Vallabh Khejdi TellyChakkar

