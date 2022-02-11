After Tejasswi Prakash's comment about him being more insecure, Karan Kunddra says he is done defending himself

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house. But they are making headlines for the wrong reasons now. Recently, Tejasswi had stated how Karan is an insecure boyfriend and he has forbidden her from kissing on-screen.

The actress also said that she doesn’t have any qualms about him doing intimate scenes. This has not gone down well with Karan. Upset with the development, the actor wrote on Twitter that he has read some negative things about him and he knows no one will defend him.

However, soon enough, Tejasswi wrote, “Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal!” To this, Karan replied, “The joke’s on me :).” He added snapshots of the articles calling him insecure. The actor has now deleted the tweet.

Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal! — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) February 10, 2022

After the latest controversy, Tejasswi said that he will never interfere in her work or bar her from doing anything on the screen. “Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort, it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement, it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me”.

She added that the ‘no kissing’ statement was just a joke as she was the one pulling his leg for having done lip-locks in earlier projects.

