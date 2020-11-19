After the success of Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Barrister Babu, Shashi Sumeet to launch a period drama based in the 40s?

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on.

TellyChakkar broke the news about Shashi Sumeet bringing a new show on Sony TV. Now, we are back with a few more details from the show.

We have learnt the show will be based in a back in era. Yes, after the success of period dramas like Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Barrister Babu, the makers are most likely bringing a show based in 1945.

We hear that the show will apparently have three male and female leads. The story will be based in Lahore and revolve around three love stories of different age groups.

Shashi Sumeet Productions currently bankrolls Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus, Barrister Babu on Colors, Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal TV and Tera Yaar Hoon Main on SAB TV.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!