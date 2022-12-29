After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide

MUMBAI :On Saturday afternoon, the Television industry got a rude shock when actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the sets of the show. She took this step in her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Khan’s makeup room. The actress was reportedly battling depression and her failed relationship with her ex made matters worse.

While the industry is still unable to come to terms with the fact that a 20 year old has left for her heavenly abode unexpectedly, another suicide news by a young girl has shaken us all.

22-year-old girl, social media influencer Leena Nagawanshi of Chhattisgarh has committed suicide. Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS, stated, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

Leena was active on social media and had about 10K followers. She even had her own YouTube channel called Royal Leena. Her last post was a video on Christmas Day where she was dressed as Santa and was seen playing with a soft toy and then a baby.





Leena was found hanging on the terrace by her mother, who brought her down thinking she was still alive. She used a dupatta to hang herself, when her mother went to the market. No suicide note was found anywhere.



Leena was pursuing a degree in B.com. Her father is a Senior Cooperative Inspector in Consumer Forum and is posted in Ambikapur. She used to stay with her mother and brothers in Raipur.

