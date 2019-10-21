News

After Vikkas Manaktala, Chhavi Pandey to be replaced in Star Plus’ Namah

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Oct 2019 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Namah, produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square, is gearing up for major changes in the show.

Vikkas Manaktala, who portrayed the role of Lord Shiva, has been eased out of the show, and actor Tarun Khanna has stepped into his shows.

Now, the latest update is that actress Chhavi Pandey, who plays the character of Goddess Parvati, will soon be replaced too.

According to our sources, the makers wanted a fresh pair in show post Vikkas’s exit. Hence, they are on the look-out for a suitable actress to play the part opposite Tarun.

The show, which earlier focused of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu’s friendship, will now focus more on Lord Shiva and Parvati and Lord Vishnu and Laxmi (played by Savi Thakur and Yukti Kapoor).

We buzzed Chhavi, but she didn’t reply until the filing of this piece.

past seven days