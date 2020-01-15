After Virgin Bhaskar, Rutpanna Aishwarya bags another web-series

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the digital world.

Rakhi Singh and Aadarsh Jain have turned producers and are coming up with an interesting web-series titled Candlelight Tales under R & P Entertainment Production.

The project will be a psychological horror which will have different stories with different star casts.

According to our sources, post a successful stint in ALTBalaji’s Virgin Bhaskar as Vidhi Pandey, actress Rutpanna Aishwarya will be seen in a prominent role in one of the stories in this web-series.

The shoot of the project has already begun. Apart from Virgin Bhaskar, Rutpanna is also known for her stint in Zee TV’s show Ishq Subhan Allah.

We couldn’t connect with Rutpanna for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.