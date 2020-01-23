After “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi” Aadil Khan choreographs the “Bola Tha Na” song, the latest friendship anthem

MUMBAI: Aadil Khan, famously known to have choreographed and performed multiple songs with television celebrities and lately with eminent Bollywood personalities like Sara Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn, is now all set to make his audiences’ groove to yet another track.

Beck’s Ice Packaged Drinking Water announced the launch of their first ever music video with a catchy and relatable anthem - ‘Bola Tha Na’ that celebrates the camaraderie among friends. Sung by Burrah with a special rap by Fotty Seven, the video features choreographer and actor Aadil Khan. The music video showcases how every group has that one pal who despite warnings, carelessly approaches a completely avoidable situation or outcome. A story-telling format with a humorous setup and with Aadil’s incredible choreography, this track is sure to resonate with millennials across the country.

With over two million views on YouTube in just two weeks, this music track has struck a chord with the audiences. Ever since its launch, millennials are hooked onto the signature step. While the anthem is already a hit on YouTube, the video is also gaining momentum on Tik-Tok.

Watch the video by Beck’s Ice Packaged Drinking Water here