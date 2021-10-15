Aggar Tum Na Hote actor Milan Singh: Content on television is getting interesting and progressive

MUMBAI: After earning accolades for portraying the negative character Zeherili in Aladdin on Sab TV, Milan Singh is back with Aggar Tum Na Hote. She plays the role of Saira in this production that is being bankrolled by Mahesh Pandey, Jatin Shethi and Piyush Gupta.

“The title of the show represents deep and pure love that binds two hearts….Saira, my character in the show is a positive one. She is bubbly, energetic, loves her life and her best friend Niyati. Saira thinks she is a very beautiful girl and does whatever wants to do. She always takes a stand for her best friend and whatever decision Niyati makes, she is always by her side. I am very happy with my character. When I heard about Saira, I really wanted to play the character, it has many shades,” she says. Milan can completely relate to her character. “Much like what I am in real life, Saira is also a very happening personality with a positive attitude towards life. Both of us want to live life to the fullest,” she adds.

Talking about collaborating with the producer trio, she shares, “I feel blessed and grateful that I am working with such lovely people. Mahesh sir, Jatin sir and Piyush sir are amazing people to work with. They support and encourage you to do your best.” Milan feels content on television “is getting interesting and progressive”. She hopes that this continues as only then good shows will happen. “The best thing about the industry is the challenges we get to face at every step,” she says. Pandemic has changed the way we work and live. The entertainment industry too went through a change. “No doubt, it has changed how we work and live.

We have become more conscious, more health and family oriented and become more composed. Life, as well as Nature, is unpredictable. We have to be prepared and ready to accept change,” she ends.