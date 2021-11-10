Ahead of her speculated BIG DAY, Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya looks stunning in these ETHNIC ATTIRES

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is most likely tying the knot to a navy-based man on 16 November (2021) in Delhi (Read here: Breaking! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya to get MARRIED?)

However, the actress has remained tight lipped and hasn’t confirmed the news yet.

Ahead of her speculated big day, Shraddha has shared a beautiful video on her Instagram handle where she is seen flaunting different ethnic outfits. This video makes us visualize how gorgeous Shraddha will look on her wedding day.

The song ‘Sajna hai mujhe sajna ke liye’ signifies that Shraddha seems to be all prepped up to doll up for her better half.

Take a look!