Ahead of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14' finale, Uorfi dances in a saree to 'Villa Wala Pyaar'

As the curtains are all set to drop for 'MTV Splitsvilla 14' on Friday, social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who was a part of the youth-based reality show as a mischief maker, has shared a music video dancing on the song 'Villa Wala Pyaar' with the other contestants.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:13
Uorfi took to Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a music video. She captioned it: "Bas ho gaya ab bohot intezaar. Uorfi aa gayi hai lekar Villa Wala Pyaar. Ab hoga entertainment non stop mere yaar! Isko sunte sunte ho jao iss season ke grand finale ke liye bhi taiyyar. Fully Faltoo laya hai yeh drama aapke liye from samunder paar."

In the clip, Uorfi is dancing alongside Justin D'Cruz, Sakshi Shrivas, Soundous, Joshua Chhabbra, Tara Prasad, Akashlina Chandra and Kashish Ratnani. Unlike her usual self, Uorfi, who is known for her bizarre fashion style, is seen wearing a peach floral saree.

The finale of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14' will take place on Friday.

Source : Ians 

