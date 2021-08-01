Ahead of the friendship day, actor Dusshyant Wag says Friends are like a tonic. 

MUMBAI: He completely believes in the philosophy of ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’.“They are those "creatures" specially crafted by God, who make happy times happier and sad times bearable! I think this is one of the purest emotions and has no parameters to it. In fact, according to me, if there are any, then it isn't a true friendship,” he says.

The actor, known for his TV shows "Ishq Mein Marjawan", "Na Bole Tum...Na Maine Kuch Kaha", Aamir Khan-starrer "3 Idiots", says a true friend is the one with whom you can share your joys and sorrows. “Friendship is all about someone who senses your inner emotions when you don't want to voice them out; someone who takes the liberty and authority to yell at you when you are taking the wrong path. Friends also act as a guiding light in your lives,” he adds.

Dusshyant, who is a friendly person says, even though he likes to make friends, he is extremely close to two of his school mates -- Soham Trasy and Aatish Shah and the trio regularly stays in touch. “Whenever I am too happy or too sad, there are two people Soham Trasy and Aatish Shah who I talk to. My friendship with them dates back to school time, we bonded during our college days. We discuss everything from cars to our crushes. We were busy in our lives, pursuing our careers but we made a point to catch up at least for 5 minutes every day,” he asserts. The actor reveals both Soham and Aatish also scream at him even today without any hesitation when he commits a mistake.

Dusshyant points out it is essential to be surrounded by good friends. "The reason parents of adolescents are worried about having good friends is so that they don’t get carried away or make some bad choices which they might regret later in life. It's because of my friends, my parents were at peace when I was growing," he adds.

