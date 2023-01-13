Ahead of the release of his new show, take a look at Ankit Gupta’s journey from teenage crush to becoming TV’s leading man?

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo.

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat.

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry and he has been a part of many popular shows before. So let's take a look at Ankit Gupta's roles that took him to prominence.

Ankit has made many cameos and guest-starring roles. He made his debut in 2011, as Dr. Abhishek on the Colors TV popular serial Balika Vadhu. He also worked in the Hindi film Tutiya Dil as Nalender Yadav.

One of his very memorable roles has been as Parth Kashyap, a mechanical engineering student on Channel V India's show Sadda Haq. The show earned him a lot of fame among the Indian Youth. This was the show that catapulted him as a teenage heartthrob.

Later, Ankit also portrayed the role of Pawan Malhotra in the show Kundali Bhagya in 2020.

And it was In 2021, that he played the male lead in the Colors TV series Udaariyaan opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the role of Fateh which skyrocketed his fame.

Ankit has also made appearances in Mayavi Maling on Star Bharat, Begusurai, and Kuc Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Now, Ankit will be seen in a new avatar in the show Junooniyat and fans are waiting to see what the new show has in its store.

