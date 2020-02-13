Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Krystle D'Souza REVEALS who stole her HEART

MUMBAI: Love is in the air! And why not? It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow. As the world gears up to celebrate the day of love, Krystle D'Souza shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Along with it, she also revealed something special.
In her post, Krystle, who is one of the most popular actresses in Telly world, revealed who stole her heart.
Known for her role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, the actress loves travelling. She shared a throwback picture from her Istanbul diaries. The picture sees her clad in a denim short skirt and white top. A trendy sling bag and cool shoes complimented her look.
Beside the picture, Krystle wrote, “Throw me back to this throwback please ! Istanbul you have my heart.” Take a look below:
The caption certainly proves how much she loved Istanbul. Her picture is giving us major travel goals. What about you? Did you like the picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.
On the professional front, Krystle is known for television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas. She has also acted in the web series, Fittrat. She is now gearing up for her film debut. Krystle is set to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.
