Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Krystle D'Souza REVEALS who stole her HEART

MUMBAI: Love is in the air! And why not? It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow. As the world gears up to celebrate the day of love, Krystle D'Souza shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Along with it, she also revealed something special.

In her post, Krystle, who is one of the most popular actresses in Telly world, revealed who stole her heart.

Known for her role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, the actress loves travelling. She shared a throwback picture from her Istanbul diaries. The picture sees her clad in a denim short skirt and white top. A trendy sling bag and cool shoes complimented her look.

Beside the picture, Krystle wrote, “Throw me back to this throwback please ! Istanbul you have my heart.” Take a look below: