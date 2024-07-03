Ahead of Women's Day 2024, Rashami Desai talks about the importance of never giving up, shares an inspiring story for fans

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry and we all truly love her for all the right reasons. The diva has certainly been a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment industry and her success speaks volumes of the kind of journey that she's had in the Indian entertainment space. From TV to movies, OTT & music videos, the diva has managed to create impact everywhere and we love it. While today, everything might seem all glittery and hunky-dory in her life, the reality is that it hasn't always been the case. Just like everyone else, Rashami Desai too has had her share of ups and downs. However, what helped her cross the bridge between failure & success is her 'never say die' attitude. Given the kind of hardships that she's conquered in life, Rashami Desai truly stands tall as one of the most inspiring women around in the Indian entertainment industry.

As International Women's Day approaches, we got in touch with Rashami Desai to share important insights from her end which is relevant for women of today. To this, Rashami replied and we quote,

"Well, first of all, a very Happy Women's Day to all. It's a good feeling to always get good wishes and love, respect and everything from people from different strata of the society on this date. However, I must say that the onus is always on us women to ensure that this respect and admiration isn't just restricted to one day but throughout the year. Women often don't realize how strong they are till the time they are pushed to the corner of no-return. But trust me when I say this, whatever may be the situation in your life, there's always a point of return. If it has happened to me, it can happen with every other woman as well. All I would like to tell all the wonderful women out there is that never ever give up. The tunnel always has light at the end and rainy weather is not permanent. What's important is to maintain your consistency and a level-headed humble approach in life and eventually, things do get better. So, the next time you are dealing with a difficult time and think it's permanent in your life, please introspect into these thoughts and I can assure you that you will come out better than ever before. The comeback is always greater than the setback. My love for one and all."

Well, kudos to Rashami for being such a wonderful inspiration and sharing a bit of her own inspiring story to motivate all the young women out there. We are confident that her thoughts and her positive approach will always inspire women the right way. Here's wishing her good luck, success and positivity always for everything that she does going forward in life. Stay tuned for more updates.