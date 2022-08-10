On Ahilyabai Holkar’s Jayanti, Actor Aetashaa Sansgiri says “I am continually inspired by the extraordinary story of this legendary queen”

MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus Punyashlok Ahilyabai, faithfully portrays the life of Ahilyabai Holkar, paying homage to one of India's most esteemed historical figures. As the nation commemorates Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary, we are reminded of the profound influence she has had on the people of Malwa as a very able ruler and organizer. She transcended societal norms and shattered gender expectations, emerging as a true queen and becoming the voice of her people.

Actor Aetashaa Sansgiri expresses her deep gratitude for being entrusted with the opportunity to embody this iconic leader in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Reflecting on the magnificent retelling of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar’s life and deeds, as well as her portrayal of this strong character, Aetashaa shares, "I am continually inspired by the extraordinary story of this legendary queen, and I feel immensely privileged to be able to bring alive her saga through our show – Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She was a true trailblazer who demonstrated that greatness knows no gender or societal status. Her remarkable accomplishments serve as a continued source of encouragement, not just for me, but for the entire cast of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, as we strive to pursue our dreams and make a positive impact on the world.”

Tune in to "Punyashlok Ahilyabai" every Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television

 

