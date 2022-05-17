“Ahliyabai Holkar’s selfless attitude, and immense contribution to society, still inspire many,” says Gaurav Amlani who plays the role of Khanderao in Punyashlok Ahilyabai”

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's Historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been entertaining its viewers with its depiction of one of Indian History's epic leaders, Ahilyabai Holkar. The story which has been captivating its audiences with its brilliant narration of events is much loved by fans across ages. Ahilyabai Holkar’s immense contribution to society, and her selfless attitude still inspire many. Right from her childhood days, she was a woman ahead of her time.

After she rose to power, it was all about getting people educated, with women's education being particularly important. She not only helped women find work, but she also helped the economy. She had established a trust to protect the women's independence. She was also a proponent of biblical preaching. Trade and commerce were thriving. Infrastructure was constructed to make movement and communication easier. In the next adoption track, she will help a widow in adopting a kid, which will be another chapter in her life. And she received a lot of admiration for it.

Talking to the actor Gaurav Amlani he said, "I feel truly blessed & grateful to be a part of a narrative that’s so beautiful and a show that’s so grand. It has touched so many hearts and inspires so many people every single day. Devi AhilyaBai has been such an amazing inspiration for not only women but to an entire society. She was way ahead of her time. A visionary, a pioneer in women empowerment and a true reformer. At the same time, a selfless woman in her family. Talking about the current track, Ahilya’s love for bringing justice to people is unmatchable. It’s her biggest happiness. This sensitive approach towards humanity not only makes her the only woman member of the court but also one of the most vital. Her love for people and their happiness is something to be imbed by all of us as she continues to inspire us even today."

