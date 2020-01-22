Ahsaas Channa has a surprise for fans; shares about it on Instagram

MUMBAI: Ahsaas Channa is one of the well-known faces of the glamour world. The actress has come a long way in her career. Ahsaas started her career as a child artist and then went on to star in many movies and TV shows.

At the mere age of 20, Ahsaas has gained a lot of popularity and is considered as one of the top stars of this generation of actors.

Ahsaas enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts which she keeps sharing with her fans. The actress has a whopping 1.2 million fan base on Instagram. Ahsaas knows how to keep her fans glued to her social media account by sharing all the latest updates about her personal and professional life.

And now, in a recent boomerang video, Ahsaas revealed that something interesting is coming up. Well, the diehard fans of the actress are all excited and curious to know what the news is all about.

Ahsaas has been rehearsing for the same and we are guessing if she is all set to appear in a music video.

Take a look at Ahsaas Channa's post:



We can't wait for Ahsaas to reveal further details.

