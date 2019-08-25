Ahsaas Channa talks about her 'SEX CHANGE OPERATION'

She has done many films and has played a cute male child in projects like Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Friend Ganesha, and Phoonk. But that was at the age of 5 to 7 years.

Later, Ahsaas grew to become a beautiful actress and did shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and others, where she looked gorgeous.

However, in a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Ahsaas revealed that people used to have think that she has had a sex change operation when she was a child and that’s how she has now turned into a woman.

The petite actress said, 'People had an assumption that I was actually a boy in my childhood but later did a sex change operation and became a woman. However, it is not the truth. I have always been a girl.'

Have a look at TellyChakkar’s exclusive interview with her.