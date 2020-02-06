Air India Makes A Hilarious Boo-Boo; Cancels Ticket of 'Wrong' Kunal Kamra!

MUMBAI: Kunal Kamra made headlines recently after his interaction with Arnab Goswami in a flight. The stand-up comedian has been banned by IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, and SpiceJet.

However, a Boston resident who shares the name with the comedian had booked a flight with Air India and his ticket was cancelled, thanks to the error by the airline carrier.

Upon reaching the airport, Kunal was told by the authorities that his PNR has been cancelled as his name has been blacklisted. When he tried to show his Aadhar card the security was not convinced with his given identity proof. In the end, when the security was still unconvinced he had to show his American ID.

'I was told that my PNR was cancelled and when I asked them why, they said that my name had been blacklisted. I could understand why, but I did not understand why particularly I was blacklisted. I knew why the other Kunal Kamra was blacklisted,' the other Kunal Kamra, told India Today.



He continued, 'The Air India people were very helpful, luckily, I had ample time before the flight, so everything was sorted out. They were able to issue me another ticket but what was most annoying for me was that the burden of proof was on me. So I had to prove that I am not this person.'



Credits: India Forums