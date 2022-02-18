Airport Looks! TV celebs Kapil Sharma and Parth Samthaan look super cool in their comfy outfits at the airport

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Kapil Sharma were recently spotted at the airport in their casual avatars before boarding their respective flights. Kapil Sharma and Parth Samthaan are among the popular names in the television industry who enjoy a massive fan following.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor recreate the magic of their movie Raja: the actor reveals that he didn’t even hear the script before signing the movie.

The actor-comedian, who is also a singer and host, was recently seen at the airport. He sported a black sweatshirt and joggers, along with sunglasses for travelling. While the ‘Kaisi Ye Yaariyaan’ star sported a camouflage print sweatshirt with white shoes. Parth will be paired with Niti Taylor in the movie. Parth posed for the paps, before he headed for his flight.

Parth Samthaan has been part of several music videos in the past few months. He will be soon seen in a music video and a movie with Niti Taylor. The audience loved their pairing and they will be soon working together again.

Kapil Sharma is presently seen as the host of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week and the upcoming episode will be graced by the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit and actor Sanjay Kapoor. He will be seen singing ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ for her and will also dance with her on the show.

Credit: Pinkvilla