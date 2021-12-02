Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are ecstatic as Bhagya Lakshmi completes 100 episodes

MUMBAI: After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms recently presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. The show has already impressed the audience courtesy of its intriguing storyline and relatable characters. While viewers have been hooked due to the intriguing twists and turns, they’ll be happier to know that the Bhagya Lakshmi team recently clocked a big milestone. The show successfully completed 100 episodes and the whole crew is ecstatic about achieving the first milestone of their journey.

It was a moment of pride and glory for the whole team of Bhagya Lakshmi as they rejoiced over their achievement. Since its premiere, the show has been doing well and has received a lot of love and appreciation. In fact, everyone is in love with Rishi and Lakshmi's story full of twists and turns. With the show hopefully achieving its first of many milestones, both the lead stars - Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti found themselves on cloud nine and have been thanking their fans, cast members and the whole team who have contributed to this success.

Expressing her gratification, Aishwarya Khare said, “It feels so good to receive so much love from the viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi and all our fans. We all are very thankful to our audience for giving so much love and appreciation to the show in such a short time. It feels like it was yesterday when I met everybody and now, we all have turned out to be like a family.”

Adding to the excitement, Rohit Suchanti said, “I am overwhelmed with the kind of response Bhagya Lakshmi has received. Our entire team has been working diligently and it feels great to achieve what we’ve longed for, love and lots of love. I hope they keep showering their blessings in the days to come. We promise to give our best to entertain you throughout this journey. Completing 100 episodes is a great feeling and I hope this is the first of many feats we achieve in the years to come.”

While the whole team of Bhagya Lakshmi is basking in their success, there’s some high voltage drama awaiting in Lakshmi's life.

Tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm only on Zee TV!