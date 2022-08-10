Aishwarya Khare of Bhagya Lakshmi gifts her parents a swanky new car?

MUMBAI : The Zee TV show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn after she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

This is one of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show, making up a great ensemble cast.

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein, and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series ‘Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda’ on DD National.

Aishwarya is very active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to behind the scenes of her shoot life, fun banter with her co-stars, as well as stunning pictures of herself.

As Aishwarya is currently enjoying herself and treating herself to a vacation, she shared some really heart-warming news as she goes into this new year. She took to Instagram to share a photo in which her parents are standing next to a new car. While she did not mention whether she bought it on her own, we are assuming that she did contribute to it. Nonetheless, fans are really excited and happy for the Khare family. Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile on the show, now that Lakshmi has divorced Rishi, she is single. And so, Balwinder enters her life once again.

However, Rishi and Lakshmi have a heart-to-heart connection, even though they are separated.

As Balwinder openly proposes to Lakshmi in public, Rishi lands up over there. When he sees Balwinder holding her hand, Rishi gets furious.

Shockingly, Rishi beats up Balwinder black and blue for doing so.

Just as he is about to use a knife on Balwinder, Lakshmi stops him.

Coming up, Lakshmi saves Balwinder from Rishi’s knife attack, but the latter warns him to stay away from her.

Rishi feels bad for Lakhsmi’s plight and asks her to come back home, but she refuses.

Rishi is now worried for her safety, but blames himself for her condition.

