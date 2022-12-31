Aishwarya Khare of Bhagyalakshmi gifts her parents a swanky new car? 

MUMBAI : The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein, and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National.

Aishwarya is very active on social media, often treating her fans and followers to behind the scenes of her shoot life, and fun banter with her co-stars, as well as stunning pictures of herself.

While Aishwarya is enjoying herself and treating herself to a vacation, she shared some really heartwarming news, going into this new year. She took to Instagram to share a photo in which her parents are standing next to a new car, while she did not write whether she bought it solely but we are assuming that she did contribute to it. Nonetheless, the fans are really excited and happy for the Khare family. Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile on the show, Now that Lakshmi has divorced Rishi, she is single and thus Balwinder enters her life once again.

Rishi and Lakhmi however have that heart to heart connection even though they are separated.

As Balwinder openly proposes to Lakshmi in public, Rishi reaches there. As Balwinder holds her hand, Rishi gets furious.

Rishi beats up Balwinder black and blue for his act.

Just as he is about to use the knife on Balwinder, Lakhmi stops him

Coming up, Lakshmi saves Balwinder from Rishi’s knife attack, but the latter warns him to stay away from her.

Rishi feels bad for Lakhsmi’s plight and asks her to come back home but she refuses him.

Rishi is now worried for her safety but blames himself for her condition.

