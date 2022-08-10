From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagya Lakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

While on the show, the dramatic tangent that took place has made the fans wonder what will happen next. The show has some of the most known faces in the cast and guest stars as well. But the super fun cast of the show always makes sure to keep having fun on set and entertain the audience on and off screen.

But acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money.

Fans are curious to know how much the leads of the show Bhagyalakshmi are charging for the show per episode and in this article, we are going to cover that on the basis of reports and articles that have come out before. Check it out:

Aishwarya Khare:

She plays the lead role of Lakshmi and allegedly charges Rs. 40,000 per episode.

Rohit Suchanti:

Rohit has been a part of many shows before and allegedly charges Rs. 40,000 per episode as well.

Smita Bansal:

Smita Bansal is a quite popular name in television and as per reports charges Rs. 35, 000 to 40, 000 per episode.

Aman Gandhi:

Playing the role of the fun goofy Ayush, he allegedly charges Rs. 25,000 per episode.

Parul Chaudhary:

Playing a pivotal character on the show, she charges Rs. 20,000 per episode as per reports.

Meanwhile, on the show, a lot of twists and turns are taking place that keep the fans intrigued and glued to the show.

