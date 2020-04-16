News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey through Miss World 1994 will make you feel prouder; watch VIDEO

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has aged like fine wine. The gorgeous actress continues to receive a lot of love for her work and her sense of fashion. Aishwarya has made India proud internationally on multiple occasions, and one such time is when she went won Miss World 1994.

We now came across a video of the actress from her journey at the pageant...right from her answer to what historic event could she change if she had the chance to how she had said that bookish knowledge is not everything. This video will make you very nostalgic.

Meanwhile, the diva has been keeping in the news for her upcoming release, Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

