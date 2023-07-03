"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In Star Plus' Most Masaledaar Show Chashni

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for it's viewers.  Audience witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has now brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters Chandni and Roshni who turn Saas Bahu. The show to air on Star Plus from 9th March, 11pm.

With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni. 

Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Chandni who is a fire fighter in the show, where as Roshni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.

It is revealed that Roshni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Chandni. Sai Ketan Rao essays the role of Raunaq in the show.

Srishti Singh who portrays the character of Saas in the show Chashni gave us an insight about her role, she shares " Chashni is a twisted tale of two sisters Chandni and Roshni who due to an incident turn Saas and Bahu. It is a a challenging role to play. In my very first show, I am getting a chance to play a Saas,  it is a different and challenging experience. Aishwarya Rai's character Paaro from Devdas is my inspiration for my character Roshni who plays the role of a Saas. I aim to mould my character of the saas in the shape, etiquettes and mannerisms, the way Aishwarya Rai has depicted herself in the film. I admire the way Paaro had become a household name and I hope I recieve the same amount of appreciation and love from the audience for Roshni"

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production.

Gear up to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.

