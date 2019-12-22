News

Aishwarya Sakhuja out to surprise with negative role on TV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2019 05:00 PM

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who will be seen playing a negative character on screen for the first time in the upcoming TV show "Ye Hai Chahatein", shared how she is preparing to get into the dark zone.

"I have auditioned for a lot of Balaji shows and whenever I auditioned for negative roles I was told I look very positive. So, when I bagged this role, I asked them why now? They said eventually you will get to know as to why we have chosen you, and I understand because they like to surprise their audience and that's exactly what they are doing.

"I was figuring how to go about it, but my team is helping. After every two sentence out of habit I go into the positive zone but I have people to handhold me and help me," Aishwarya said.

"Ye Hai Chahatein" is a spin-off of the hit show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein". It will air on Star Plus.

Tags > Aishwarya Sakhuja, out, surprise, negative role on TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days