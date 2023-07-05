Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite with Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:00
Aishwarya Sakhuja

MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja will be entering the television show 'Junooniyatt' and would be reuniting with actor-producer Ravie Dubey after 12 years.

Talking about her entry on the show, Aishwarya Sakhuja shared: "Reuniting with Ravie after 12 years feels special and brings back many memories of us trying to find our feet as actors."

"Hence without giving a second thought I gave a nod to play the character offered to me. I will be embodying the role of Dr Pari, who is tasked with nursing Jahaan's voice back to normalcy. I hope the viewers embrace me in this character and watch out for the twists in the upcoming episodes."

In the current track, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) has lost his voice due to an accident that occurred while he was racing with Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig). Despite being in love with Elahi (Neha Rana), Jahaan decides to stay away from her, feeling guilty about choosing her over music.

The arrival of Dr Pari, a renowned voice therapist, is set to bring a drastic change in Elahi and Jahaan's relationship.

'Junooniyatt' airs on Colors.

SOURCE: IANS

Aishwarya Sakhuja Junooniyatt Ravie Dubey Jahaan Ankit Gupta Jordan gautam singh vig Elahi Neha Rana Dr Pari Instagram TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:00

