Aishwarya Sharma gives a BEFITTING REPLY to netizens sending her 'HATE MESSAGES'

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma has constantly faced criticism for her character of Pakhi as it is shown in negative light.

( Also Read: WOW! This is what Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi would change if given a chance to write the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein)

Looks like her onscreen portrayal has transcended in her real life as well as she is all set to tie the knot with the male lead of the show Neil Bhatt.

However, their love story has a lot of ups and downs and one of the reason for the trouble between them in Pakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma. Fans sometime cross their limit and take characters so seriously that they forget that the actors are just acting and it is reel and not real life. They have been sending Aishwarya a lot of hate messages.

Recently, Aishwarya broke her silence and took to social media to give fans fact check! She asked fans to stop spreading negativity and stop making social media toxic.

She concluded by writing, "It's a humble request, please make peace guys. Time is so precious; every single second is so important. Please don't waste it. I hope you all do good in your life. I really pray. #BeHappy."

Aishwarya will be marrying her GHKPM co-star Neil on November 30 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

( Also Read: INTERESTING! Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, and Kishore Shahane aka Paakhi-Samrat-Bhavani are up to something on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein)

Credit: Filmibeat