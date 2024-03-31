Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she and Neil Bhatt are facing a pressure to have children amid the pregnancy rumours

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2021 and have been setting couples goals and how!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 23:30
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2021 and have been setting couples goals and how! 

Also read - Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!

Aishwarya Sharma recently made headlines for fainting during a shoot. And then, rumours of her pregnancy went viral. Aishwarya quickly debunked the rumours. And now, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant has yet again reacted the same and also talked about the pressure of having a child.

Aishwarya Sharma shares that the pregnancy rumours don't affect her anymore. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress however highlights the power and impact of such things when shared on social media. Aishwarya reveals that the news of her pregnancy spread like a wild fire and she was flooded with messages from her relatives, friends and family.

Aishwarya shares it raised the hopes of her family members too. She shares that it is the third time that the pregnancy rumours have gone viral. She hates being subject to the attention all the time. Aishwarya urges people to only believe it when they themselves announce it to the world.

Also read - Wow! Aishwarya Sharma reveals her plans about starting a family with husband Neil Bhatt, read more

Talking to Etimes, Aishwarya Sharma was asked if there was any pressure from the family to welcome a child with Neil Bhatt. The actress denies having the pressure to bear a child. The actress shares that they are quite understanding and supportive. She adds, "Both Neil and I are extremely fond of kids, and we often discuss the prospect of starting a family. She also states that it will all happen when the time is right.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Khatron Ke Khiladi bigg boss 17 Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
MUMBAI: From an actor to producer to an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon has donned many hats. At the Times Now Summit, the...
Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The...
Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she and Neil Bhatt are facing a pressure to have children amid the pregnancy rumours
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai...
Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment
MUMBAI: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, is officially available in theatres currently, March 29. Fans are applauding...
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
MUMBAI: Among the most appealing actors working today is without a doubt R Madhavan. His extravagant performance in the...
Archana Puran Singh opens up on her 'Fake laugh' on The Kapil Sharma Show and reveals ‘It doesn’t happen anymore!’
MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is eagerly anticipating the Netflix release of The Great Indian Kapil Show, her new comedy...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ashwin Kaushal
Ashwin Kaushal’s entry as Puppy Mehra poses a significant threat to Pallavi’s struggles in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’
Eijaz Khan
Bigg Boss 14’ Eijaz Khan discusses missing the chance to meet Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Party
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare reveals what went wrong on sets of his show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, ‘lost interest in the show…’
Yami Khandelwal
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Yami Khandelwal roped in for the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE
Harsh Chhaya
Harsh Chhaya opens up about his divorce from ex-wife Shefali Shah; Says ‘The separation was pretty tough’
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal finally reacts to the pregnancy rumours following marriage; Says 'I was like what is wrong with you'