Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she and Neil Bhatt are facing a pressure to have children amid the pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2021 and have been setting couples goals and how!

Aishwarya Sharma recently made headlines for fainting during a shoot. And then, rumours of her pregnancy went viral. Aishwarya quickly debunked the rumours. And now, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant has yet again reacted the same and also talked about the pressure of having a child.

Aishwarya Sharma shares that the pregnancy rumours don't affect her anymore. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress however highlights the power and impact of such things when shared on social media. Aishwarya reveals that the news of her pregnancy spread like a wild fire and she was flooded with messages from her relatives, friends and family.

Aishwarya shares it raised the hopes of her family members too. She shares that it is the third time that the pregnancy rumours have gone viral. She hates being subject to the attention all the time. Aishwarya urges people to only believe it when they themselves announce it to the world.

Talking to Etimes, Aishwarya Sharma was asked if there was any pressure from the family to welcome a child with Neil Bhatt. The actress denies having the pressure to bear a child. The actress shares that they are quite understanding and supportive. She adds, "Both Neil and I are extremely fond of kids, and we often discuss the prospect of starting a family. She also states that it will all happen when the time is right.

