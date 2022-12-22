Aishwarya Sharma shares this new style of hubby Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI :Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma and Virat aka Neil Bhatt from the topmost Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are loved by their fans for their chemistry and spectacular performances. The show has been one of the most watched in the country and fans love how the gripping storyline brings new twists and intriguing turns every now and then.

What fans also adore is the social media reels of Aishwarya and Neil. They have a massive fan following on social media and keep sharing amusing as well as hilarious reels for their online family. The recent one shared by the actress shows hubby Neil driving his car in a different way, where one hand is holding the steering wheel the other is simply resting on it while he looks in a pensive mood.

Aishwarya captioned the post as, “He saw someone driving like this, so now its his new style and this song was cherry on top.” Seems like the actress’s favorite song is also playing in the background.

Aishwarya and Neil, who are husband and wife in real life also play spouses (Pakhi and Virat) in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current track of the show is super dramatic and interesting, where Pakhi is rescued after a fall from the cliff. However before she plaunges to a near death experience, she sees Virat embracing his first wife Sai, which breaks Pakhi’s heart and thus she decides that she will never forgive Virat. She thinks Sai has always been his first love and she can never take her place. After returning from the hospital, Virat and Pakhi relationship deteriorates, where the latter is not even ready to share the room with him anymore.

