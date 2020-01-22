AJ in bad condition :Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 22nd January 2020 Written Episode

MUMBAI: Dadi is doing pooja Guddan left this house and the house became so dark. She Remembers her Guddan, AJ didn’t appreciate her love and didn’t trust her. I don’t know where she is She says please send Guddan back. Durga comes and asks if she ok. Laxmi tells her that Guddan will not come back and tell her not to keep hopes. Dadi says I cant see AJ like this anymore. She says that she will be back and she will take care of AJ.

On other hands, AJ takes another bottle of champagne and drinks it. He wish to make food. Saru asks where is my juice? She has the keys of the house. Saru says where are the servants? A kid leaves pebbles on the floor. He’s Durga’s son Pranks on Saru. Laxmi and Durga pick Saru. Durga says are you okay? saru says ask him to get down from the sofa. I will stop your supplies. Durga says I will talk to him. Saru says give him to me for two days I will teach him a lesson. Durga says shut up I am still the eldest one here. Saru says I am the owner of this house. Saru says to Aarav, I submit your school fees and everything. Handle him or he will sit home. Dadi says he is a kid. Dadi says sorry Aarav. Aarav says sorry. He goes to his room. Saru says Antra is abroad to make a deal. She gave me control of everything. So don’t act smart with me. I am Saru. I can be very rude. Dadi your Guddan won’t ever come back. Dadi leaves.

Durga says how dare she. Laxmi says we can’t do anything. Durga says it’s all AJ’s mistake. And that made him like this.

Vishesh is worried. AJ says don’t doubt my abilities. He cooks but keeps drinking. AJ makes the dish. the chef says how do you do this? AJ says like breathing. Vishesh comes there and says your glass. Some beggars come inside the restaurant. The manager says please eat sir. The inspector says nothing matters more than a restaurant’s ambiance. Ask these insects to leave. AJ says shut up; He says Vishesh brings food for the kids He asks the kids to sit on the same table. Inspector say what nonsense is this? How can these beggars sit next to me? I can sue you. AJ says read this, it says open to all. If you have a problem with that get lost. The inspector says count your days. AJ says get out.

AJ asks the kids to eat all they want. AJ says where do you live? He says on road. AJ says I will take you somewhere once you eat. You will live there. Vishesh says he has an entire orphanage. If he keeps doing this we will lose all our clients. AJ drinks and falls on stall. It says Guddan gola. AJ looks at the name. He recalls his moments with Guddan. AJ says why you keep come in front of me. The owner says why are you creating a mess? He says why do you have a name on this stall. He says Guddan is my stall. It keeps me happy. AJ breaks the stall. AJ says I hate you Guddan. I gave her freedom. Guddan comes on the stage. She says it’s been 4 years and 40 days. You made my future bright. I don’t know what’s next.AJ gives money to the hawker and says I am sorry. He walks on Guddan’s name. AJ cries. Media surrounds guddan.