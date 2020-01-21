AJ to marry Antra :Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Antra screams AJ comes and breaks door he sees Antra under Guddan’s s knife he tells are you mad? She says yes I will kill her. She tellsAJ that she Antra faked my Pregnacy and she lied she confesed all in front of me AJ request to stop. AJ brings Antra to mandap. Guddan tries to stop him he says you killed my child she says why I would kill my child which was never there. I lost my mother.she tries to explain him but he is not listing blaming her. Start the mantra AJ starts taking rounds with Antra. Dadi says Guddan, please stop this wedding. Guddan stands there in shock. Dadi says I will stop it. Guddan stops her hand. Antra comes in front for last three rounds. Guddan is leaving. AJ says stay and watch this wedding end. Guddan says a poor useless girl can’t see the marriage of a rich man like you. Guddan says I was happy in those streets. My surname was Jindal but my name is Guddan. I will make my first name so big that it would become my identity. Not your surname. Thank you for teaching me that I need to be something on my own. I am leaving. She leaves. Guddan says dadi, please. Guddan says statue. No one would move and stop me. You all have to be here for AJ. And Antra, things only change with love. AJ is marrying you for circumstances. To end our relationship. Marriages are based on love. Guddan says this story is about AJ and me only. It’s the defeat of our love. Congratulations on your shallow win and AJ, on his mistake. I will come back. Everyone is in tears. Guddan leaves. Guddan recalls AJ saying even if I lose everything I would still have you. She recalls her moments with AJ. Guddan smiles and walks out. Everyone is in tears.