Ajay Arya to enter Zee TV's Teri Meri Ek Jindri

MUMBAI: Ajay Arya who is known ofr stint in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, will soon enter Zee TV's Teri Meri Ek Jindri, produced by LSD Films,

On bagging the showm he shared, "Im playing the character of Tillu, who is a unpredicatble guy. Tillu is someone who can do anything beyond his or anyone's imagination. I can relate that particular psycho emotion with Kangna Ranwat's character in 'Judgemental Hai kya'. In real life I respect everyone but this special character is total different. He is a physcopath and can do anything. He is someone whom you would not like to be in your family. Being an actor I am very open to do any kind of role, and this role was really challanging for me. Slowly the audience will get to know more about Tillu. He's an amazing character".

Good luck Ajay!