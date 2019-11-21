Ajay Atul gifted a Harmonium to Sunny Hindustani on the stage of Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ and has already become everyone’s favorite show . The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Anu Mallik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense. This week's episode would be very special as the renowned music composers of current era, Ajay Atul would be gracing the stage and with that Indian Idol would be getting its top 10 contestants.

This week Sunny Hindustani with his splendid performance on the song Mere Raskhe Qamar from the movie Baadshaho made everyone entranced. His performance not only made him get a standing ovation but also made Vishal and Neha emotional . This was the third time in a row that Sunny Hindustani's performance made Vishal cry. Ajay Atul gifted him a harmonium as a special gift as he doesn’t own any instrument and they wanted harmonium to be his first instrument as they had a special story to share . Harmonium was the very instrument that was given to them by one of the producers on the initial days of their struggle and since then they value it a lot and they thought the best gift for Sunny would be a harmonium only. Harmonium was like a blessing which was given to Sunny Hindustani by the enchanting duo Ajay Atul.

Adding to that even Anu Malik came on the stage and played the Harmonium and Ajay Atul with Anu Malik made a song for Sunny appreciating him.

Atul while appreciating Sunny said “ You have all my blessing .Our soil should be so proud that you are born in our country. I just wish you get what all you dream of .While you were singing, I saw glimpse of young Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab”.

Vishal Dadlani got emotional while listening to Sunny and said “ I can just say that today I feel so proud that we got you on this stage and everyone got the pleasure to listen to you”.