Ajay Devgn hints that Singham 3 is on the cards

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s Singham was the foundation film of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe and is still one of the most loved cop films of all time. Ajay Devgn’s character of Singham has a massive fan base, and fans were heartbroken after finding out that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is the last of the franchise.

However, there’s still hope for Singham fans, as Ajay during an interview said that Sooryavanshi will provide a clue for Singham 3. But fans will, unfortunately, have to wait till the film releases to find out what that is.

Ajay will also be working on Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty. There is also a massive high-octane action scene expected in Sooryavanshi featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo.

