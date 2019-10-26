Ajay Devgn to kick start the third schedule of Maidaan in Lucknow in November

MUMBAI: Talking about the same to a daily producer Boney Kapoor said that the month-long schedule in Lucknow will kick start on November 3. After that, the team will be shooting in Kolkata. The film focuses on the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay in the film plays the role of the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements in making India a top nation in Football during his lifetime.

The film also as National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh for her role in the telugu film Mahanati. This is the first time that Ajay and Keerthy shot together for the film. This movie also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy.

The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film is directed by Amit Sharma, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.